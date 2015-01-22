She might be "Jenny from the block," but it's looking more and more like that block is Fifth Avenue. Jennifer Lopez, who is currently promoting her new film The Boy Next Door, has been showcasing a wide range of sophisticated — and dare we say covered up — ensembles.

The singer and actress, 45, who seems to age in reverse, has been dressing in impeccable coats and outfits suitable for cold weather but that are still nothing short of fashionable. Of course, we can always count on JLo for a daring look at an award show, but it seems like her promotional tour wardrobe is more practical than showy. The BodyLab founder is definitely embracing New York City style in fur, silk and even the staple — black.

Check out a few of our favorite looks of the week:

Jennifer Lopez left Good Morning America on Monday





The stunning singer greeted the crowd outside the Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday





Jennifer headed to The Boy Next Door fan screening presented by BodyLab at the Crosby Street Hotel on Tuesday





Jennifer wore an all white ensemble to The Daily Show with Jon Stewart on Tuesday





As usual, JLo glowed earlier this week at the TCA Winter 2015 Press Tour in California

It is no surprise that the American Idol host exudes confidence in what she wears, but it is also her spunk and self-esteem that makes us respect the mother of six-year-old twins, Emme and Max, even more. She recently empowered women the world over by declaring, "Enough with the clichés about women, we can date younger guys. It's no big deal."

The singer whose last boyfriend Casper Smart was 18 years her junior told SELF magazine that she's had it with society's rigid expectations.

"Enough already," she said. "We're in the other position now. We are desirable older, we can date younger guys, and it's not this big taboo. Men have been doing this for years, and it's no big deal."

No matter what she wears on the outside, what makes Jennifer one of the of the most beautiful women in the world is what she holds on the inside. Carry on, JLo!