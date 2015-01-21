Michelle Obama wears chic Michael Kors suit for State of the Union Address

Michelle Obama was most definitely the good wife to President Barack Obama at his sixth State of the Union address on Tuesday. The First Lady attended wearing a Michael Kors tweed suit that was something Julianna Margulies’ character Alicia Wick from The Good Wife would wear — literally.

Michelle chose a sleek Michael Kors tweed suit for the SOTU

The First Lady sat applauding with Dr. Jill Biden as her husband spoke about education, insurance and the fight against terrorists. While what the President had to say was the topic of conversation on social media, it was what Michelle wore that had the fashionistas buzzing.

The First Lady smiled ear to ear as her husband addressed the country

Julianna, who plays the First Lady of Illinois in The Good Wife, has worn the same wide-collared, origami-inspired suit during the CBS hit. This also isn’t the first time that Michelle has worn the designer. She has been a fan of his throughout her husband’s presidency.

She has worn a black pleated one-shouldered gown by Michael twice, dazzled in a red gown, and who can forget that gold dress she wore in December 2012?

Michelle wore this Michael Kors gown to two events in 2012

This Michael Kors gold gown stole the show at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2012

While these are just some of the winning looks Michelle has worn from the American designer, there is no doubt that he is the man for her — when it comes to fashion!