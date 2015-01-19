Olivia Munn isn't letting a little winter chill dampen her style. The Mortdecai star has been showing off her impressive wardrobe this season with sophisticated coats, cozy sweaters and accessories (which include her cute dog Chance).

On Thursday, the actress, 34, was spotted in New York City wearing a winter white dress, black coat and flirty animal print Christian Louboutin heels. Her black and white ensemble matched her sweet pup.

The appearance topped off a week of superb styling, which ranged from striped mini-skirts to ladylike blouses. Take a look at our favorite looks of the week:

Looking stylishly cozy in a shearling leather jacket on Thursday



The Newsroom actress paired wide-leg trousers with a white blouse and light blue jacket on Wednesday during a talk at the Apple Store

Olivia paired a tight black turtleneck with fun, fuzzy skirt for AOL's BUILD Speaker Series event on Wednesday









Olivia proves that just because it's freezing, doesn't mean your fashion has to suffer!