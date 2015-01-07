Céline for the win! The high-end brand which is known for its effortless-cool style has made accomplished author Joan Didion the face of its Spring 2015 ad campaign.
In it, the famously shy 80-year-old poses in a black turtleneck, her signature over-sized black glasses and pursed lips. Aside from an early stint as an editor at Vogue, Joan has kept a relatively low fashion profile. She has created countless masterpieces such as Play It as It Lays and The Year of Magical Thinking.
As Vogue who debuted the campaign puts it: “Who better to represent [designer Phoebe Philo’s] ideals—a certain ease of wear, simplicity of line, clothes that are assured, structured yet fluid, decidedly for the woman on the move — than Didion, the original chronicler of heartfelt experience, both her own and others?”
Joining the famed intellectual in the campaign that was released on Tuesday are French dancer Marie-Agnes Gillot and model Freya Lawrence.