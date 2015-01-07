Céline for the win! The high-end brand which is known for its effortless-cool style has made accomplished author Joan Didion the face of its Spring 2015 ad campaign.

Joan posed for photographer Juergen Teller who shot the campaign

In it, the famously shy 80-year-old poses in a black turtleneck, her signature over-sized black glasses and pursed lips. Aside from an early stint as an editor at Vogue, Joan has kept a relatively low fashion profile. She has created countless masterpieces such as Play It as It Lays and The Year of Magical Thinking.

As Vogue who debuted the campaign puts it: “Who better to represent [designer Phoebe Philo’s] ideals—a certain ease of wear, simplicity of line, clothes that are assured, structured yet fluid, decidedly for the woman on the move — than Didion, the original chronicler of heartfelt experience, both her own and others?”

The author hasn't hit a red carpet in a while — here she is in 2012

Joining the famed intellectual in the campaign that was released on Tuesday are French dancer Marie-Agnes Gillot and model Freya Lawrence.