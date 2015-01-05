Everyone knows supermodels are beautiful, but who knew they were wise, inspiring and funny too? HELLO! uncovers the best all-time quotes from the world’s most beautiful women:

“A rose can never be a sunflower, and a sunflower can never be a rose. All flowers are beautiful in their own way, and that’s like women too. I want to encourage women to embrace their own uniqueness.” — Miranda Kerr

“I think if my butt’s not too big for them to be photographing it, then it shouldn’t be too big for me.” — Christy Turlington

“Even I don’t wake up looking like Cindy Crawford.” — Cindy Crawford

“My husband was just OK looking. I was in labor and I said to him, ‘What if she’s ugly? You’re ugly.'” — Beverly Johnson

“Because beauty isn’t enough, there must be something more.” — Eva Herzigova

“I am a huge fan of big cotton underpants; they’re comfortable. I wear them every day.” —Gisele Bundchen

“Real beauty is to be true to oneself. That’s what makes me feel good.” — Laetitia Casta

“I make a lot of money and I’m worth every cent.” — Naomi Campbell

“I have to work really hard. I have a voluptuous body. I am not one of those skinny girls. I like to enjoy life.” — Doutzen Kroes

“I used to be a thing; I’m a person now.” — Twiggy

“I don’t remember ever having finished a book.” — Bridget Hall

“It takes time to be who you really want to be. It doesn’t happen overnight.” — Chanel Iman

“I don’t get out of bed for less than $10,000 a day.” — Linda Evangelista

“My boyfriend thinks I lost my true calling to be a librarian.” — Paulina Porizkova

“A smart model is a good model.” — Tyra Banks

“In modeling, there is no point in trying to prove you have a brain, so why even bother? I’d sooner save the energy for something more meaningful.” — Helena Christensen





“I’ve never been to the gym. I do nothing.” — Adriana Lima



