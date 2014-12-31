If there's one thing being a royal lets you get away with — it's wearing fancy hats.

Ever since Kate Middleton has entered the public eye, she has effortlessly worn the most fashionable (and intricate) of fascinators. The Duchess of Cambridge has assembled an array of styles in a rainbow of colors. She has donned them to official royal engagements, weddings and even to the rodeo. Better yet, she's even managed to perfectly match them to her outfits. That's no easy feat.

From chic cowboy hats to fancy fascinators, click on the image below to see HELLO!'s favorites: