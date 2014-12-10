Oh the weather outside was frightful in New York City, but that doesn’t mean Kate Middleton skimped on her royal fashion sense. While making the rounds in the Big Apple with her husband Prince William, Kate wowed us with her signature outerwear style.

For their 48-hour trip, Kate stepped out in a total of four coats including her only American designer of the tour. For Monday’s evening events including a Brooklyn Nets game, Kate opted to wear Manhattan based designer, Tory Burch. Kate has worn Burch's designs before, including a black and white zig-zag dress during 2013’s New Zealand tour.

Kate excitedly watched the Brooklyn Nets court side

This time, the Duchess went with the “Bettina coat” which has a metallic tweed, tailored look. Similar to many styles Kate wears, the coat is unfortunately already sold out on the designer's site. The fact that it was reduced from $595 to $357 also doesn’t help anyone in search of it. The good news is that it is also available in all Tory Burch retail stores.

During the rest of the royal NYC visit, Kate mixed up her outerwear style and colors but stuck to British designers. Arriving from the airport to the Carlyle Hotel on Sunday afternoon, Kate wore a bespoke Séraphine “Marina” Coat. Kate, who is 5 months pregnant with the couple's second child, wore the maternity line many times when pregnant with Prince George, so it was only fitting that the designer made this coat exclusively for her. She even wore the brand’s ''Fuchsia Knotted'' dress for her first family picture with Prince George back in August 2013.

The Duchess bundled up in Séraphine for their first NYC dinner

Moving on to meet the first lady of New York City on Monday morning, Goat was Kate’s choice. (Was choosing the '‘Washington’' style an ode to having her husband visit the nation’s capital at the same time?) The Goat coat as well is currently out of stock on their site. Once it becomes available again, it will be 680 pounds or approximately $1,062.

For a visit to Harlem, Kate went with Goat's "Washington" style

Brightening up a gloomy Tuesday morning, Kate kept warm in a cerise-colored wool and silk coat from Mulberry as she and William toured the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. The coat is marked down from $2,600 to $1,300 on the designer's site.

Kate wore this bright wool and silk Mulberry out on Tuesday

For her last event of the trip, despite stepping out on a cold and gloomy night, Kate chose to go coatless to better show off her Jenny Packham evening gown as she walked into the Metropolitan Museum of Art for a gala dinner Tuesday night.

While we wait for her to step out in her next impeccable coat selection (winter is only getting started after all), click through our gallery of some of her best coats ever.