Carrie Underwood's 2015 just got busier. In addition to adding a baby in the new year, the country singer, 31, will also be releasing a new activewear line.



Carrie Underwood poses in CALIA

Starting in March, CALIA by Carrie Underwood will be a lifestyle apparel collection that will be sold exclusively at Dick's Sporting Goods. The line will be an assortment of leggings and tanks that will range in price from $30 to $85.

Carrie says in a video on the site, "Dick’s Sporting Goods and I wanted to create CALIA. I felt in my own closet and in stores I would go in, I noticed a big gap in things that were out there for women. After our first meeting, I was just so excited that this could be a possibility."

The "Something in the Water" singer is no stranger to fitness and healthy living. She has told Women's Health magazine in the past, "There's just something sexy about feeling strong."

We can't wait to put on CALIA and feel just that!