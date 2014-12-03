From gilded gold wings to sexy black lace, this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show had everything you expect of the lingerie giant's annual runway extravaganza — including Taylor Swift!

Victoria's Secret marked the 2014 show on Tuesday night with two big firsts: for the first time in its history, 47 models and Angels made the cross-Atlantic flight to walk the iconic runway in London, and they marked the momentous occasion with not one, but two Fantasy Bras.





Angels Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio modeled the brand's two Fantasy Bras as Ed Sheeran sang in the background

The annual lingerie fest is always chock-full of sexy ensembles and glitzy getups, and it certainly didn't disappoint with acts like Ed Sheeran, Adriana Grande and Taylor's return to the stage. One of the biggest highlights of the evening was Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio sharing the honor of modeling the brand's two jaw-droopingly gorgeous Fantasy Bras, worth more than $2 million each.

The 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will air Tuesday, December 9 at 10 p.m. on CBS.

Click on the photo below to see more highlights from the fashion show: