Victoria Beckham declares 'I adore you' to David Beckham at awards

David and Victoria were inseparable at the awards ceremony

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham revealed her softer side in public Monday night when she broke down in a flood of tears to accept the Brand of the Year Award at the British Fashion Awards.

The fashion designer, who was supported at the event at London's Coliseum by her husband David Beckham, couldn't contain her emotion as she told the crowd about the her love for the father of her four children.

Victoria was very proud of her Brand of the Year Award

She said: “Wow, thank you. I am so so proud to be British and incredibly proud to have built my brand in the UK. I want to thank my team. I love you all so much and this is for all of you.

“We've come a long way since that Spice Girls dressing room. David, you inspire me every day. You support me. You make this possible. I adore you and my children.

“And my parents, you love me unconditionally — and I know I am a pain in the bottom.”

Victoria’s speech elicited coos from the star-studded audience which included Cara Delevingne, Emma Watson, Rihanna, Harry Styles and Kate Moss.









Victoria surprised fashion critics by moving away from her trademark all-black

Victoria made sure to make a big fashion impact on her big night and wore a statement black and white skirt with a chain belted detail from her eponymous line, Victoria. The look was a bold move for the fashion designer who is renowned for her love of all-black ensembles for red carpet events.