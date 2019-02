A duchess in red, a queen in pastel pink — our favorite royals certainly took to colors this week.

Kate Middleton radiated in a sophisticated shift dress during a visit to the East Anglia Children's Hospices on Tuesday, while Queen Elizabeth wore head-to-toe light pink, paired with chic black accessories. Elsewhere, Queen Letizia donned a smart red blazer for an event in Madrid.

