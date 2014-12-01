Karlie Kloss is a Fashion Week regular who frequents catwalks for the biggest designers, like Chanel and Dior. And since turning 18 in 2010, she landed one of the industry's most coveted jobs — Victoria's Secret Angel.

Beyond the runway, the 22-year-old knows a thing or two about dressing for the red carpet and galas. The supermodel hits all the right sartorial notes, whether she's attending work events or perfecting her off-duty look between gigs.

Click on the image below to see more of Karlie's best looks: