The week's best royal style: Princess Madeleine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Letizia

What a week of royal style! The Duchess of Cambridge dazzled at the Royal Variety Performance on Thursday showcasing her small baby bump in a black lace floor-length gown by Diane Von Furstenberg.

Elsewhere around the globe other royals certainly competed in the style stakes. Queen Letitia of Spain looked chic in a navy blue skirt teamed with a cream jacket for her visit to Brussels, as part of their royal tour of Europe. Here she visited Queen Mathilde of Belgium who shone in a stunning emerald green coat.

