It's fun to be trendy but nothing is as chic as having a wardrobe full of classic styles that will take you effortlessly from season to season. Timeless pieces never go out of fashion and will help you get compliments for years and years.

Whether it's a classic blazer or an LBD (Little Black Dress), these items will make you look great and be a great investment. Click on the image below for 10 celebrity-approved must-haves: