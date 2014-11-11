Calvin Klein has released its latest underwear campaign, Perfectly Fit, and for the first time included what has been described as a "plus-size" model.

Myla Dalbesio, a 27 year-old model from Wisconsin, is one of several girls modeling the range of underwear in the black and white images shot by Lachlan Bailey. The other models include Jourdan Dunn, Georgia May Jagger and Lara Stone.

Myla’s appearance in the campaign has caused controversy as critics are upset that she has been called “plus-size” when she is just a size 10. But it was not in fact Calvin Klein who described her as so, but Myla herself.

During an interview with Elle, she described her thoughts on being cast as a “plus-size” model in the fashion industry — not for Calvin Klein.

She even remarked that she was impressed during the Calvin Klein shoot at how she wasn’t treated differently from any of the other models.

“I’m not the biggest girl on the market, but I’m definitely bigger than all the girls (Calvin Klein) has ever worked with, so that is really intimidating,” she said. “No one even batted an eye.”

She continued: “It’s not like (Calvin Klein) released this campaign and were like ‘Whoa, look, there’s this plus size girl in our campaign.’ They released me in this campaign with everyone else; there’s no distinction. It’s not a separate section for plus size girls.”