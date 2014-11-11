Can you believe Chelsea Clinton had a baby just six weeks ago? The former first daughter glowed at the Glamour 2014 Women Of The Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on Monday in New York City.

Chelsea, 34, wore a black form-fitting printed dress with metallic pumps to the event, which was her first red carpet appearance since giving birth to new baby Charlotte on September 26.

Chelsea brought along mom Hillary Clinton and husband Marc Mezvinsky to the gala, and posed alongside Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

"I'm so happy," Chelsea told Yahoo! News Global Anchor Katie Couric. "[Motherhood] is even better than everyone had said it would be. I now understand all the things that people say about their children. [It's] just magical."

Chelsea has publicly expressed her happiness at having a healthy baby and enjoying her first weeks of motherhood. The new mom recently spoke out on Twitter during a virtual chat with model Christy Turlington Burns saying: “Grateful 2 have this precious time w Charlotte & that she is a healthy baby!”

When she gave birth, Chelsea tweeted: "Marc and I are full of love, awe and gratitude as we celebrate the birth of our daughter, Charlotte Clinton Mezvinsky,"