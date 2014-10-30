As if the world wasn't already aware of how amazing Jennifer Lopez's body is (as a reminder, let us direct you to her "Booty" music video with Iggy Azalea), the 45-year-old singer flaunted her toned tummy in green pants and a matching cropped blazer on Tuesday.

Jennifer showed off her rock hard abs in a green pantsuit

Photographers snapped these shots of Jennifer as she arrived for a taping of American Idol's Hollywood Week, which will air next spring on Fox. She stepped out in an ICB cropped blazer and pants and accessorized the look with Christian Louboutin booties and an Hermes bracelet.

The "Booty" singer was joined by Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr. — all three are returning as judges for the 14th season of American Idol.

Jennifer wore an ICB top and pants to an American Idol taping

On Monday, the 45-year-old singer posted a bikini pic to her Instagram account, showing off her fit body. With the temperature dipping, her caption "Sooo chilly this morning… I want summer back…" resonated with fans all over the country. Needless to say, her photo left most followers wishing it were still July.

Jennifer made the entire Internet wish it was summer again when she posted this sultry bikini pic