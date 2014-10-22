Me-wow! Karl Lagerfeld's cat-inspired beauty collection for Shu Uemura

The highly-anticipated Shu Uemura collection featuring designer Karl Lagerfeld's famous cat Choupette is finally available.

Fashion fans all over the world (and their cats!) got excited when the beauty giant revealed it would collaborate with the mastermind behind Chanel for Shupette, a collection of products inspired by his famous feline.

Described as "glamourpuss luxury," the new collection features eye shadows, glitter powder, blush, false eyelashes adorned with pink feathers and crystals, and a cleansing oil. While all the products are kitty-approved, they also feature drawings of Choupette on the packaging.



This isn't Choupette's first time being memorialized in products — earlier this year the esteemed designer revealed that he would release a series of accessories and clothes with caricature designs of "the most famous cat in the world" for his eponymous line.

The Monster Choupette collection features a cartoon version of his stylish pet, baring her teeth and showing off her diva-esque personality, printed on a series of T-shirts, sweaters, bags, purses and shoes.

The designer has also revealed he will be releasing a book dedicated to his white Burmese cat, who has over 29,000 followers on the Instagram account in her name, called Choupette: The Enchanted Life of a Fashion Cat.

Smile dahhhling or I make you into a #Fendi keychain! A photo posted by Choupette Lagerfeld (@choupettesdiary) on Jul 7, 2014 at 4:46pm PDT





With supermodels Laetitia Casta and Linda Evangelista posing with Choupette for the images shot by Karl himself, the lighthearted books gives fashionistas a glimpse into his cat's pampered world, which includes her own made-to-measure Louis Vuitton luggage, silver dinner bowls and her own bodyguard.

