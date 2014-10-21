They each boasted highly anticipated weddings, and now Duchess Kate and newlywed Amal Alamuddin both seem to be sharing style icon status.

When human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin married George Clooney, she not only drew attention for her beauty, accomplished legal work, and the ability to snag Hollywood's top bachelor — but also for her chic, colorful style.

The 36-year-old brunette experiments with fun prints, bold colors, feminine suits and just like the duchess, a big fascinator or two.

Meanwhile, Duchess Kate, 32, has fascinated royal family fans since 2010, when she began wearing bright and sophisticated coat-dresses and gowns from top designers such as Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham, and even retail favorites such as Reiss.

Though the world has only recently been introduced to Alamaddin, she’s already won fashion lovers over with her preference for Dolce & Gabbana, Giambattista Valli and Stella McCartney.

These two mesmerizing ladies certainly have individual style, but there are a few trends they’ve both taken to. Take a look at some of the fashionable parallels in Kate and Amal’s style: