Doubtlessly chosen for her charm, sex appeal and sharp sense of style, French actress Lea Seydoux is the latest in a long line of iconic vixens to assume the mantle of Bond girl. She'll be playing opposite the dashing 007 in the series' forthcoming installment, Bond 24.

Lea, 29, seems to ooze effortless chic, whether gracing the red carpet in a breathtaking floor-length skirt or dressed to impress in a powder blue suit. Regardless of her ensemble, Lea knows how to make her mark.

Click on the image below to see the actress' greatest style hits thus far: