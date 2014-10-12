There's something about London — the hip city keeps churning out supermodels and "it" girls. The latest to take the fashion world by storm? British beauty Suki Waterhouse, 22, who was discovered at a London pub at age 16.

A regular of her city's party circuit, Waterhouse oozes effortless cool. She's known for her chic blonde bangs, big brown eyes, and modern tomboy style. Not to mention, she's also got quite the Hollywood boyfriend: actor Bradley Cooper.

You've likely spotted her in one of her numerous ad campaigns for respected brands like Burberry, Swatch or H&M. And she's certainly only getting bigger.

Click on the image below to see the model's unique style: