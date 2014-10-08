Rosamund Pike, star of the new thriller "Gone Girl," has bewitched audiences and it's easy to see why: the British actress, 35, not only has screen talent and a gorgeous smile, but a fashion-forward wardrobe as well.

The former Bond girl (she played Miranda Frost in "Die Another Day") has brought her sleek, minimalist and unique ensembles to recent red carpets, showing Hollywood just how effortlessly chic she is. From monochromatic outfits to sexy cut-out sheath dresses, Pike has mastered the art of intriguing elegance.

Click on the image below to see the best of Rosamund Pike's recent looks:



