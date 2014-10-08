Carrie Bradshaw was more than just a style icon — she was a fearless fashion risk-taker who inspired countless women to wear some fur, spend a pretty penny on Manolo Blahniks, don a tutu, or even just let their roots show.

The chic heroine of the HBO hit series Sex and the City, played by the amazing Sarah Jessica Parker, was adored for her often unusual wardrobe taste, which ranged from bizarre street style ensembles to envy-inducing couture gowns. It certainly didn't look cheap. As Carrie once quipped, "I like my money where I can see it — hanging in my closet.”

