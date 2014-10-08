Amal Alamuddin, 36, looked picture perfect when she married the world's most eligible bachelor, George Clooney, in a stunning Oscar de la Renta wedding dress.

The traditional lace style is just one in a long line of the iconic designer's feminine and sophisticated gowns. In the last few decades, he has dressed noted actresses, first ladies, rock stars and dignitaries from around the world.

From Sarah Jessica Parker to Gisele Bundchen, Hollywood's A-list turn to de la Renta when they want the creme de la creme.

