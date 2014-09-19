New York Fashion Week 2014: A-listers who rocked the front row and the red carpet

Painting the Big Apple red like the carpets they frequent, Hollywood A-listers come out in droves during New York Fashion Week this September.

Rihanna popped up everywhere, from the street to prime seats at shows like Edun and Alexander Wang. The latter also welcomed longtime model Lauren Hutton to his show. Kate Bosworth and pregnant Zoe Saldana were fixtures at the Boss Women show, hot on the heels of Kate's striking appearance in figure-flattering red Boss at TIFF.

On the party front, Canadian supermodel Linda Evangelista fêted NARS at Barneys while Australian actress Naomi Watts, was on hand to toast designer Joseph Altuzarra's Target collection.