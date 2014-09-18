Gwyneth Paltrow launches goop x DVF in collaboration with Diane Von Furstenberg

The latest designer collaboration to grace the pages of Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle site is already flying off the virtual shelves.

Last month, the actress revealed that she was teaming up with iconic New York City designer Diane Von Furstenberg, and in just one day since the Sept. 10 launch the seven-piece goop x DVF collection is already out of stock on a $500 black wrap dress.

Gwyneth, 41, debuted the line at her Hamptons home, donning pieces from the collection alongside her good friend Cameron Diaz.

“ Diane epitomizes the 21st century archetype of a woman,” Gwyneth said in an official statement. “She is as powerful as she is soft, as entrepreneurial as she is maternal, as free as she is disciplined. We at Goop all aspire to her honesty, majesty and glamour.”

The capsule collection, available at goop.com, ranges in price from $185 for a pair of sunglasses to $598 for a black tuxedo-style jumpsuit.

Recently, Gwyneth stated that she has stopped aspiring to perfection and that her priorities have changed since separating from her longtime husband, Coldplay’s Chris Martin.



