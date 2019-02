Stars including Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Beyoncé and Ariana Grande pulled out all the fashion stops for the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

From Miley Cyrus's uncharacteristically low-key look of black high-waisted trousers and a crop top to dazzling dresses with thigh-high splits from the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Rita Ora and Demi Lovato, check out our gallery of all the looks from the red carpet.