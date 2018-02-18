1 / 11

BAFTA 2018, ¡Los mejores looks de la alfombra roja!

ir a la noticia

bafta
LEER MÁS +

Haciendo nuevamente eco a la protesta de Time's Up, las celebridades inundaron la alfombra roja de los Premios BAFTA 2018 del color negro. Mira los mejores looks...

Notas relacionadas:

Kate Middleton, embarazadísima y elegantísima, conquista los Premios BAFTA

© Getty Images
share
i x page
1 1 1
bafta-1
LEER MÁS +

Salma Hayek en Gucci

© Getty Images
share
i x page
2 2 1
bafta-2
LEER MÁS +

Angelina Jolie en Ralph & Russo

© Getty Images
share
i x page
3 3 1
bafta-3
LEER MÁS +

Margot Robbie en Givenchy

© Getty Images
share
i x page
4 4 1
bafta-4
LEER MÁS +

Lupita Nyong'o en Elie Saab

© Getty Images
share
i x page
5 5 1
bafta-5
LEER MÁS +

Lily James en Burberry

© Getty Images
share
i x page
6 6 1
bafta-6
LEER MÁS +

Jennifer Lawrence en Christian Dior

© Getty Images
share
i x page
7 7 1
bafta-7
LEER MÁS +

Saoirse Ronan en Chanel

© Getty Images
share
i x page
8 8 1
bafta-8
LEER MÁS +

Rebecca Ferguson en Stella McCartney

© Getty Images
share
i x page
9 9 1
bafta-9
LEER MÁS +

Emma Roberts en Schiaparelli

© Getty Images
share
i x page
10 10 1

LEER MÁS

Más sobre