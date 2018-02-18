BAFTA 2018, ¡Los mejores looks de la alfombra roja!

LEER MÁS +
Haciendo nuevamente eco a la protesta de Time's Up, las celebridades inundaron la alfombra roja de los Premios BAFTA 2018 del color negro. Mira los mejores looks...
Notas relacionadas:
Kate Middleton, embarazadísima y elegantísima, conquista los Premios BAFTA© Getty Images
Salma Hayek en Gucci© Getty Images
Angelina Jolie en Ralph & Russo© Getty Images
Margot Robbie en Givenchy© Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o en Elie Saab© Getty Images
Lily James en Burberry© Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence en Christian Dior© Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan en Chanel© Getty Images
Rebecca Ferguson en Stella McCartney© Getty Images
Emma Roberts en Schiaparelli© Getty Images
