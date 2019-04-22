View 5 pics | In Spanish
Read in English

Las Editoras de HOLA! Eligen los Regalos de Belleza Perfectos para este Día de la Madre

...
Las Editoras de HOLA! Eligen los Regalos de Belleza Perfectos para este Día de la Madre
You're reading

Las Editoras de HOLA! Eligen los Regalos de Belleza Perfectos para este Día de la Madre

1/5
Queen Elizabeth turns 93 on Easter: See the British royals celebrate in style!
Next

Queen Elizabeth turns 93 on Easter: See the British royals celebrate in style!

El Día de la Madre está a la vuelta de la esquina, pero ¿qué significa este día para las latinas? En primer lugar, lo celebramos en diferentes fechas. ¿Eres mexicana? Entonces podrás mimar a tu madre cada 10 de mayo. ¿Dominicana? El último domingo de mayo de cada año. ¿Y las peruanas e hispanas de los Estados Unidos? ¡El segundo domingo de mayo, que este año será el día 12! A pesar de que las fechas varían, el sentimiento es el mismo para todas nosotras: adoramos a nuestras madres, recurrimos a ellas para todo, y nos encanta especialmente cuando revelan todos sus secretos de belleza. Pero lo mejor de la comunidad latina es que no solo tenemos una mamá, las latinas tienen varias figuras maternas en sus vidas, y todas desempeñan un papel especial en ellas. Es por eso que hemos reunido a un pequeño grupo de fabulosas editoras de HOLA! para contarnos quién desempeña este papel especial de madre en sus vidas, cuánto significan para ellas y cómo planean celebrarlas en esta fecha (¡o fechas!) tan especial.

A continuación, encontrarás una lista de increíbles regalos de belleza, disponibles en Ulta Beauty, para todas las mamás, abuelas, tías y madrinas.

 

Mariana Cornejo, HOLA! USA

Mariana Cornejo, HOLA! USA

Mariana Cornejo, Editora Adjunta / Directora Ejecutiva de Belleza, Peruana

"No puedo recordar un día importante en la vida de mi madre sin su mejor amiga, Marita, a su lado. Se conocen desde que tenían 3 años, lo que significa que crecí con ella. La llamo tía porque eso es lo que ella es para mí: familia. Recuerdo que siempre se quejaba de su pelo liso y de cuánto se emocionó cuando las rizadoras se pusieron de moda. Por eso, este año, le voy a regalar el Beachwaver Co. S1 Dual Voltage, porque antes muerta que salir de sin sus ondas perfectas. Y además, porque es la tía más genial del mundo, ¡se merece un segundo regalo! Me encantan los productos de Peter Thomas Roth, especialmente sus mascarillas, por eso para mimarla un poco más, le voy a regalar Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Mask, porque además de ser el mejor tratamiento para las líneas finas y arrugas, su componente dorado hace que la piel se vea ultrahidratada y luminosa. ¡Estoy segura de que le van a encantar sus regalos!

 

Alejandra Torres, Ulta Beauty

Alejandra Torres, Ulta Beauty

Alejandra Torres, Redactora de contenidos digitales, Colombiana

“Todo el mundo tiene una rutina de belleza. Ya sea porque te estás preparando para una noche en la ciudad o para perfeccionar tu aspecto ‘natural’ en 5 minutos para trabajar, el truco está en tu bolsa de maquillaje, ¿no? Para mi no. Desde muy pequeña, mi madre me enseñó que el toque final no era con un delineado perfecto, sino con un poco de perfume. Por eso le regalaré a mi madre Piedad, en este día especial, Piedad, the Chloé Eau de Parfum, para que pueda darle a su look un toque de elegancia. Junto con la fragancia, también le voy a regalar el kit de Lancôme’s Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Lifting & Firming Starter Kit, porque ella me enseño la importancia de tener una piel cuidada a cualquier edad. "¡Nunca es demasiado temprano (¡o tarde!) para levantarse con un rostro radiante, lista para tomarte selfies!"

Andrea Torre, HOLA! USA

Andrea Torre, HOLA! USA

Andrea Torre, Gerente de belleza, Venezolana

“Como mi única tía (y la mejor amiga de mi madre), mi tía Violeta ha jugado un papel importante en mi vida. Ella fue en realidad la que me introdujo en el mundo de la belleza y compartió conmigo todos sus secretos. Por eso, en su día especial, quiero darle dos regalos que sé que le van a encantar. En primer lugar, la fragancia Jimmy Choo Floral Eau de Toilette. El nombre de mi tía es el mismo de una flor, por lo que siempre le ha apasionado todo lo relacionado con las flores, y los aromas florales son su toque personal. ¡Es por eso que sé que estará emocionada con esta fragancia! En segundo lugar, el clima en Venezuela tiende a ser muy seco, lo que hace que la piel pierda mucha humedad. Mi tía fue la que me enseñó que usar crema hidratante a diario es clave para evitar la resequedad. Personalmente, adoro Kiehl's y confío absolutamente en la marca, por eso creo que el set hidratante  Kiehl’s Hello Hydration Skincare Set es el regalo perfecto para ella. Tiene de todo, desde el tónico hidratante hasta el limpiador, e incluso tiene una crema de ojos de aguacate, que sé que a mi tía le encantará porque dice que el aguacate es el mejor ingrediente natural que puedes encontrar en cualquier producto de belleza”.

 

Ashley Jimenez, HOLA! USA

Ashley Jimenez, HOLA! USA

Ashley Jiménez, Directora de belleza digital, Dominicana y Puertorriqueña

“Mi madrina Nora ha sido mi inspiración de belleza desde que era una niña. Recuerdo que su hermosa tez bronceada siempre tenía un brillo especial, incluso antes de que el iluminador fuera tendencia. Ella me enseñó todos sus consejos y trucos para realzar mis pómulos complementando mi belleza natural. Para demostrarle mi gratitud a mi madrina, le voy a regalar la paleta Benefit Cosmetics Cheekleaders Cheek Palette, que es perfecta para ella porque contiene rubor, bronceadores e iluminador, todo en uno, y además la Jane Iredale Glow Time Full Coverage Mineral BB Cream por sus propiedades de reducción de apariencia de poros, suavidad y brillo, para que se mantenga radiante todo el año".

 

Natalia Trejo, HOLA! USA

Natalia Trejo, HOLA! USA

Natalia Trejo, Editora de contenido, Mexicana

“En este Día de la Madre, voy a celebrar a mi mamá y a mis segundas madres, Maye y Lorena, con regalos de belleza. A mi tía Lorena voy a regalarle Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette, ya que le encanta lucir glamorosa incluso en un martes cualquiera. Es la paleta de maquillaje de ojos perfecta porque contiene una gran variedad de colores y brillos. También estoy emocionada de regalarle a mi tía Maye el jabón corporal NEST Fragrances Bamboo & Jasmine Body Wash. Los aromas de jazmín y aceite de limón junto a sus efectos hidratantes la ayudarán a relajarse después de un ajetreado día de trabajo".

 

Ya sea tu mamá, tu tía, tu madrina o cualquier otra madre especial en tu vida, no hay mejor lugar que Ulta Beauty para consentirla con regalos que le encantarán este Día de la Madre. Ya sea que esté interesada en maquillaje, cuidado de la piel, herramientas para el cabello o productos de belleza a precios asequibles, Ulta Beauty lo tiene. ¡Encuentra el regalo perfecto aquí

 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries