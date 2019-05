Annonse/ So excited for the events 19th-23rd May (link for tickets in bio ☝️) in #Denmark and #Norway @shamandurek and I will be hosting. In this day and age we need to be conscious of our powers and how to use them for the benefit of all of humanity. Through the talks and workshops we will dive deep into different aspects of being human and how to activate divinity to create a loving life for ourselves and others. Please join us on our first endeavor together. For tickets and places see my link in bio. ☝️ 🙏💗 See you soon!

A post shared by Princess Märtha Louise (@princessmarthalouise) on Apr 3, 2019 at 9:59am PDT