Visions of Jennifer Lopez in a wedding dress have been dancing in our heads ever since the superstar announced her engagement to Alex Rodriguez. Those dreams came true this week, though not entirely in the way we expected. Although fans lining the sidewalks of New York City may have gotten their hopes up, the 50-year-old talent was wrapped up in an over-the-top gown for a different purpose: to film her new flick Marry Me. Regardless, the lavish photos are more than enough eye candy to hold us over until JLo’s actual big day and recall to memory the wedding of another Latina icon!