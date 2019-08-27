View 10 pics | In Spanish

¡Rodeada de amor! Katherine Schwarzenegger y las tiernas imágenes junto a su familia

¡Rodeada de amor! Katherine Schwarzenegger y las tiernas imágenes junto a su familia
¡Rodeada de amor! Katherine Schwarzenegger y las tiernas imágenes junto a su familia

© Getty Images

Katherine Schwarzeneggerr está casada con Chris Pratt 
© Getty Images

Katherine Schwarzeneggerr está casada con Chris Pratt 

Katherine Schwarzenegger está casada con Chris Pratt 

El pasado 8 de junio la escritora Katherine Schwarzenegger contrajo matrimonio con el famoso actor Chris Pratt. La celebración se llevó a cabo en Montecito, California. 

Luego de haber estado comprometidos desde enero, la pareja decidió dar el siguiente paso. “Dulce Katherine, qué feliz que dijiste que sí. Estoy encantado de casarme contigo. ¡Allá vamos!”, escribió el actor de Jurassic World.

La feliz pareja anteriormente se había ido a vivir a la residencia que tiene el histrión de 39 años, en Santa Mónica, California. La primera vez que fueron captados juntos fue el 17 de junio de 2018, según detalla People.

© @katherineschwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger es hija de Arnold Schwarzenegger
© @katherineschwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger es hija de Arnold Schwarzenegger

Su padre, Arnold Schwarzenegger

Desde ese momento, Katherine no ha desaprovechado la oportunidad de mostrar al mundo entero lo feliz que se encuentra y cada que puede presume imágenes de los dos hombres de su vida: su esposo Chris Pratt y su papá, la leyenda del cine de acción, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Katherine Schwarzenegger admira y ama a su padre 
© @katherineschwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger admira y ama a su padre 

Admira y ama a su padre 

Hace poco, utilizó su cuenta de Instagram para felicitar a su famoso padre por su cumpleaños y escribió un conmovedor mensaje al pie de una instantánea en donde aparece a su lado cuando era una pequeñita: “¡Feliz día del padre, papi! ¡Te quiero mucho!”.

© Getty Images

Katherine Schwarzenegger apoya a Arnold en todo 
© Getty Images

Katherine Schwarzenegger apoya a Arnold en todo 

Apoya a su papá en todo 

La hija mayor de una familia de estrellas siempre apoyó a su padre, aunque este se encontrara en difíciles situaciones, como lo fue cuando tuvo que disculparse de manera pública por haber tenido un hijo fuera del matrimonio con una trabajadora del hogar.

© Getty Images

Katherine Schwarzenegger lleva una buena relación con sus hermanos 
© Getty Images

Katherine Schwarzenegger lleva una buena relación con sus hermanos 

Tiene una buena relación con sus hermanos 

Es importante resaltar que Katherine, que vio la luz por primera vez el 13 de diciembre de 1989, siempre ha mantenido una buena relación con sus hermanos pequeños.

© Getty Images

Katherine Schwarzenegger tiene una familia vinculada a la política 
© Getty Images

Katherine Schwarzenegger tiene una familia vinculada a la política 

Descendiente de los Kennedy

Los cuatro hijos de Arnold Schwarzenegger son descendientes de la conocida familia Kennedy. Esto se debe a que la madre de Maria Shriver es hija de Eunice, hermana pequeña de John Fitzgerald Kennedy, presidente número 35 de los Estados Unidos. 

Katherine Schwarzenegger vive una de las mejores etapas 
© @katherineschwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger vive una de las mejores etapas 

Vive una de las mejores etapas 

Sin duda, Katherine se encuentra viviendo una de las etapas más esplendorosas de su vida, y eso se refleja en cada fotografía que comparte en sus redes. 

Katherine Schwarzenegger es amante de los animales 
© @katherineschwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger es amante de los animales 

Es amante de los animales 

La esposa de Chris Pratt también es conocida por el amor que le tiene a los animales y su último libro infantil titulado Maverick and Me, pretende que las personas se inclinen por la adopción de animales. El libro relata la historia que vivió con Maverick, el perrito que acogió pensando en que sería de manera momentánea; sin embargo, se lo quedó para siempre.

© Getty Images

Katherine Schwarzenegger también ayuda a animales desprotegidos
© Getty Images

Katherine Schwarzenegger también ayuda a animales desprotegidos

También ayuda a animales desprotegidos

La joven de 29 años usa su fama para ayudar a los animales que se encuentran desprotegidos. “¡Muchos animales dulces necesitan nuestra ayuda en California debido a los incendios forestales!”, publicó. 

© Getty Images

Katherine Schwarzenegger también es escritora 
© Getty Images

Katherine Schwarzenegger también es escritora 

También es escritora 

En su currículum, Katherine tiene 3 libros en su haber. El primero lo escribió en 2010 bajo el título: Rock What You've Got, el cual pretende inspirar a las mujeres a ser más seguras de sí mismas. Cuatro años más tarde, en 2014, lanzó: I Just Graduated… Now What?, una guía de supervivencia para los nuevos exuniversitarios. Finalmente, publicó en 2017 el libro en el que relató su vida con la mascota que adoptó: Maverick and Me.

