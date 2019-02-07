View 12 pics | In Spanish

Nominados, invitados especiales y ¡una gran ausente! Todo sobre los Grammy Awards 2019

Nominados, invitados especiales y ¡una gran ausente! Todo sobre los Grammy Awards 2019
Nominados, invitados especiales y ¡una gran ausente! Todo sobre los Grammy Awards 2019

Raúl de Molina demuestra con una imagen lo mucho que ha bajado de peso
Raúl de Molina demuestra con una imagen lo mucho que ha bajado de peso
Este año los Grammy Awards serán en el Staples Center
© Getty Images

Este año los Grammy Awards serán en el Staples Center

Todo listo para la 61° edición de los Grammy Awards

¡Llegaron los premios más importantes de la música! La 61° edición de los Grammy Awards se llevará cabo este domingo 10 de febrero en el Staples Center en Los Ángeles, California, donde se premiará lo mejor de la música en inglés de diferentes géneros musicales como pop, dance, urbano, rock, rap, country y jazz.

Alicia Keys será la host de esta gala 
© Getty Images

Alicia Keys será la host de esta gala 

Alicia Keys será la host de esta gala 

Desde principios de diciembre, ya habían dado a conocer los nominados de la ceremonia.  

Alicia Keys será la encargada de conducir el evento, estrenándose como presentadora tras los quince Grammy que ha ganado ella misma como cantante a lo largo de toda su carrera. Sustituirá a James Corden, maestro de ceremonias de los dos últimos años.

Aunque algunas categorías serán presentadas por otros artitas. 

Carlos Vives compite a Mejor álbum de pop latino
© Getty Images

Carlos Vives compite a Mejor álbum de pop latino

Nominados a Mejor álbum de pop latino

Como cada año, se premiará también a los representantes de la música latina en diferentes categorías, destacando las nominaciones de Prometo - Pablo Alborán, Sincera - Claudia Brant, Musas (un homenaje al folclore latinoamericano en manos de Los Macorinos, vol. 2) - Natalia Lafourcade, 2:00 AM - Raquel Sofía y Vives - Carlos Vives, en la categoría de Mejor Álbum de pop latino.

El dúo Aterciopelados está nominado en esta categoría
© Getty Images

El dúo Aterciopelados está nominado en esta categoría

Nominados a Mejor álbum de rock, urbano o alternativo latino

El rock latino también tendrá espacio en esta ceremonia en la que los nominados son: Claroscura - Aterciopelados, COASTCITY - COASTCITY, Encanto Tropical - Monsieur Periné, Gourmet - Orishas y Aztlán - Zoé, en la categoría de Mejor álbum de rock, urbano o alternativo latino.

Ángela Aguilar sigue haciendo historia en la música a su corta edad
© Getty Images

Ángela Aguilar sigue haciendo historia en la música a su corta edad

Nominados a Mejor álbum de música regional mexicana

Primero Soy Mexicana - Ángela Aguilar, Sincera - Calibre 50, Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II - Aida Cuevas, Cruzando Borders - Los Texmaniacs y ¡México Por Siempre! - Luis Miguel, en la categoría de Mejor álbum de música regional mexicana.

Charlie Aponte está nominado a Mejor álbum tropical latino
© Getty Images

Charlie Aponte está nominado a Mejor álbum tropical latino

Nominados a Mejor álbum tropical latino

En la categoría de Mejor álbum tropical latino compiten: Pa' Mi Gente - Charlie Aponte, Legado - Formell Y Los Van Van, Orquesta Akokán - Orquesta Akokán, Ponle Actitud - Felipe Peláez, Anniverary - Spanish Harlem Orchestra. 

Miley Cyrus será parte de los encargados de show
© Getty Images

Miley Cyrus será parte de los encargados de show

El show y los performance de la noche 

Este año promete ser algo especial y en el escenario de los Grammy Awards, podremos disfrutar del show de artistas de la talla de Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus e increíbles performance como el de Dolly Parton con Katy Perry, Maren Morris, Little Big Town & Kacey Musgraves.

Kendrick Lamar tiene más nominaciones en los Grammy Awards
© Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar tiene más nominaciones en los Grammy Awards

¿Será Kendrick Lamar el rey de la noche? 

Entre las 84 categorías que comprenden las mejores grabaciones lanzadas entre el 1 de octubre de 2017 y el 30 de septiembre de 2018, destacan las 8 nominaciones de Kendrick Lamar, quien es el artista con más posibilidades de coronarse como el rey de la noche.

Drake es uno de los favoritos en los Grammy Awards
© Getty Images

Drake es uno de los favoritos en los Grammy Awards

Drake y su increíble año 

Scorpion, el quinto álbum de estudio del rapero canadiense Drake le dejó muy buenos dividendos y este año pelea en 7 categorías, incluyendo: Grabación del año, Álbum del año, Canción del año, entre otras, posicionándolo como uno de los favoritos de esta 61° edición de los Grammy Awards.

La gran ausente será Ariana Grande
© Getty Images

La gran ausente será Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande canceló su participación 

Ariana Grande era llamada a ser una de las grandes figuras de la ceremonia de los Grammy Awards 2019 para este domingo 10 febrero; sin embargo, la cantante canceló su presentación debido a problemas con los organizadores.

Lady Gaga está nominada en 5 categorías
© Getty Images

Lady Gaga está nominada en 5 categorías

Lady Gaga con 5 nominaciones 

Por otro lado, quien sí confirmó su participación en la gala fue Lady Gaga, quien en esta premiación está nominada en cinco categorías. Su participación era un misterio porque el mismo día se celebran los premios BAFTA, galardón al que también está nominada por su actuación en A Star is Born; sin embargo, la estrella priorizó los premios Grammy.

Lista completa de nominados en los Grammy Awards 2019
© Getty Images

Lista completa de nominados en los Grammy Awards 2019

Lista completa de nominados

Carbi B, también encabeza la lista con 5 nominaciones, mientras que Dua Lipa & St. Vincent harán un show en esta premiación. 

 

Grabación del año:

I Like It — Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin

The Joke — Brandi Carlile

This Is America — Childish Gambino

God's Plan — Drake

Shallow — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

All the Stars — Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Rockstar — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

The Middle — Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

 

Disco del año:

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Scorpion — Drake

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Beerbongs and Bentleys — Post Malone

Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By (Various Artists)

All the Stars — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears and Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar and SZA)

Boo'd Up — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

 God's Plan — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

In My Blood — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes and Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)

The Joke — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

The Middle — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha and Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey)

Shallow — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)

This Is America — Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

 

Mejor nuevo artista:

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

 

Mejor interpretación pop en solitario:

Colors — Beck    

Havana (Live) — Camila Cabello

God Is a Woman — Ariana Grande

Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?) — Lady Gaga

Better Now — Post Malone

 

Mejor álbum vocal pop:

Camila — Camila Cabello

Meaning of Life — Kelly Clarkson

Sweetener — Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma — Pink

Reputation — Taylor Swift

 

Mejor grabación del género Dance:

Northern Soul — Above and Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

Ultimatum — Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

Losing It — Fisher

Electricity — Silk City and Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson

Ghost Voices — Virtual Self

 

Mejor canción de rock:

Black Smoke Rising — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka and Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)

Jumpsuit — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

MANTRA — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls and Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)

"Masseduction" — Jack Antonoff and Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

Rats — Tom Dalgety and A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)

 

Mejor álbum contemporáneo:

Everything Is Love — The Carters

The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle

Chris Dave and the Drumhedz — Chris Dave and the Drumhedz

War and Leisure — Miguel

Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello

 

Mejor disco de rap:

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

Swimming — Mac Miller

Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle

Daytona — Pusha T

ASTROWORLD — Travis Scott

 

Mejor disco de country:

Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini

Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne

Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

From a Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton

 

Mejor disco de jazz:

My Mood Is You — Freddy Cole

The Questions — Kurt Elling

The Subject Tonight Is Love — Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz and Gary Versace

If You Really Want — Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza

The Window — Cécile McLorin Salvant

 

Mejor disco de Gospel:

One Nation Under God — Jekalyn Carr

Hiding Place — Tori Kelly

Make Room — Jonathan McReynolds

The Other Side — The Walls Group

A Great Work — Brian Courtney Wilson

 

Mejor disco de pop latino:

Prometo — Pablo Alborán

Sincera — Claudia Brant

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 — Natalia Lafourcade

2:00 AM —  Raquel Sofía

Vives — Carlos Vives

 

Mejor disco americano:

By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Things Have Changed — Bettye LaVette

The Tree of Forgiveness — John Prine

The Lonely, The Lonesome and The Gone — Lee Ann Womack

One Drop of Truth — The Wood Brothers

 

Mejor disco de comedia:

Annihilation — Patton Oswalt

Equanimity and The Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle

Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan

Standup for Drummers — Fred Armisen

Tamborine — Chris Rock

 

Mejor canción escrita para una película: 

All the Stars — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears and Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar and SZA), Track from: Black Panther

Mystery of Love — Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens), Track from: Call Me By Your Name

Remember Me — Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade), Track from: Coco

Shallow — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born

This Is Me — Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble), Track from: The Greatest Showman

 

Productor del año, no clásico: 

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

 

Mejor dúo pop / o en grupo: 

Fall in Line — Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato

Don't Go Breaking My Heart — Backstreet Boys

S Wonderful — Tony Bennett and Diana Krall

Shallow — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Girls Like You — Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

Say Something — Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton

The Middle — Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

 

Mejor disco pop vocal tradicional: 

Love Is Here to Stay — Tony Bennett and Diana Krall

My Way — Willie Nelson

Nat "King" Cole and Me — Gregory Porter

Standards (Deluxe) — Seal

The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic! — Barbra Streisand

 

Mejor disco de Dance/Electrónica: 

Singularity — Jon Hopkins

Woman Worldwide — Justice

Treehouse — Sofi Tukker

Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides — SOPHIE

Lune Rouge — TOKiMONSTA

 

Mejor álbum de música instrumental contemporánea: 

The Emancipation Procrastination — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Steve Gadd Band — Steve Gadd Band

Modern Lore — Julian Lage

Laid Black — Marcus Miller

Protocol 4 — Simon Phillips

 

Mejor actuación de rock: 

Four Out of Five — Arctic Monkeys

When Bad Does Good — Chris Cornell

Made an America — THE FEVER 333

Highway Tune — Greta Van Fleet

Uncomfortable — Halestorm

 

Mejor actuación de Metal:

Condemned To The Gallows ­— Between the Buried And Me

Honeycomb — Deafheaven

Electric Messiah — High on Fire

Betrayer — Trivium

On My Teeth — Underoath

 

Mejor disco de rock:

Rainier Fog — Alice In Chains

MANIA — Fall Out Boy

Prequelle — Ghost

From the Fires — Greta Van Fleet

Pacific Daydream — Weezer

 

Mejor disco de Música Alternativa:

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino — Arctic Monkeys

Colors — Beck

Utopia — Björk

American Utopia — David Byrne

Masseduction — St. Vincent

 

Mejor actuación R&B:

Long as I Live — Toni Braxton

Summer — The Carters

YOY — Lalah Hathaway

Best Part — H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar

First Began — PJ Morton

 

Mejor actuación de R&B tradicional:

Bet Ain't Worth the Hand — Leon Bridges

Don't Fall Apart on Me Tonight

Honest — MAJOR.

How Deep Is Your Love — PJ Morton featuring Yebba

Made for Love — Charlie Wilson featuring Lalah Hathaway

 

Mejor canción de R&B:

Boo'd Up — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

Come Through and Chill — Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel and Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole and Salaam Remi)

Feels Like Summer — Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

Focus — Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. and Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Long as I Live — Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton and Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)

 

Mejor disco R&B:

Sex and Cigarettes — Toni Braxton

Good Thing — Leon Bridges

Honestly — Lalah Hathaway

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Gumbo Unplugged (Live) — PJ Morton

 

Mejor actuación de Rap:

Be Careful — Cardi B

Nice for What — Drake

King's Dead — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake

Bubblin — Anderson .Paak

Sicko Mode — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee

 

Mejor actuación Rap/Sung:

Like I Do — Christina Aguilera featuring Goldlink

Pretty Little Fears — 6lack Featuring J. Cole

This Is America — Childish Gambino

All the Stars — Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Rockstar — Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

 

Mejor canción de Rap:

God's Plan — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

King's Dead — Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn and Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake)

Lucky You — R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels and J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem featuring Joyner Lucas)

Sicko Mode — Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim and Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee)

Win — K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels and C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)

 

Mejor álbum de rock, urbano o alternativo latino: 

Claroscura - Aterciopelados, 

COASTCITY - COASTCITY

Encanto Tropical - Monsieur Periné

Gourmet - Orishas

Aztlán - Zoé

 

Mejor álbum de música regional mexicana:

Primero Soy Mexicana - Ángela Aguilar

Sincera - Calibre 50

Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II - Aida Cuevas

Cruzando Borders - Los Texmaniacs 

¡México Por Siempre! - Luis Miguel

 

Mejor álbum tropical latino:

Pa' Mi Gente - Charlie Aponte

Legado - Formell Y Los Van Van

Orquesta Akokán - Orquesta Akokán

Ponle Actitud - Felipe Peláez

Anniverary - Spanish Harlem Orchestra 

