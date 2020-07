Eiza González comparte una emotiva carta de promesas que escribió de niña

View this post on Instagram

12/23/2000 I Eiza Gonzalez Reyna promise to finish school, have a career and take it really seriously. Under no circumstances will I drop out until I finish it. “I swear.” P.s. The first thing I’ll do when I’m a singer is to get my mom her favorite house wherever she wants. -20 years ago I made this promise to my sweet loving mother. My ten year old self would be so proud that every single promise was kept and achieve. Keep dreaming big set your goals and go for them and stay kind along the way. ❤️