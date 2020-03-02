Vanessa Bryant ha sido un pilar de fortaleza desde la muerte de su esposo Kobe Bryant y su hija de 13 años, Gianna, el pasado domingo 26 de enero. Durante este tiempo, Vanessa no ha pedido nada más que privacidad mientras ella y las familias de las víctimas de las otras siete víctimas que estaban a bordo del helicóptero en el que falleció el ex basquetbolista. El domingo 1 de marzo, la mamá de cuatro tomó su perfil personal de redes sociales para condenar la publicación de las fotos del lugar del accidente en las colinas de Calabasas, California. En un comunicado publicado por su abogado Gary C. Robb, Vanessa está "devastada" por la violación total de la privacidad contra las familias afectadas por el trágico acontecimiento.
En la declaración compartida por Vanessa, su asesor legal señala: “Nuestra cliente, Vanessa Bryant, está absolutamente devastada por las acusaciones de que los agentes del Departamento del Sheriff del Condado de Lost Hills Los Ángeles y el Departamento de Bomberos del Condado de Los Ángeles difundieron públicamente fotos del lugar del accidente del helicóptero. La Sra. Bryant fue personalmente a la oficina del Sheriff el 26 de enero y solicitó que el área fuera designada como zona de exclusión aérea y estuviera protegida de los fotógrafos”.
La declaración continúa: “Esto era de importancia crítica para ella, ya que deseaba proteger la dignidad de todas las víctimas y sus familias. En ese momento, el Sheriff Alex Villanueva nos aseguró que se tomarían todas las medidas para proteger la privacidad de las familias, y entendemos que ha trabajado duro para cumplir con esas solicitudes”.
En el comunicado, agregó: "Estamos solicitando una investigación de Asuntos Internos de estos presuntos incidentes. La Sra. Bryant agradece a la persona que presentó una queja en línea que expone estos actos de injusticia y por elegir proteger la dignidad humana", explica el asesor legal de Vanessa antes de compartir sus datos de contacto para que cualquier persona con información adicional pueda comunicarse con él.
CORRECTED: The department at issue is the Los Angeles County Fire Dept (LACoFD) NOT the LAFD KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(repost: BUSINESS WIRE)--Statement From Gary C. Robb, Legal Counsel on Behalf of His Client, Vanessa Bryant: Our client, Vanessa Bryant, is absolutely devastated by allegations that deputies from the Lost Hills Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department publicly disseminated photos from the helicopter crash site. Mrs. Bryant personally went to the Sheriff’s office on January 26th and requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers. This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families. At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families’ privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests. First responders should be trustworthy. It is inexcusable and deplorable that some deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s substation, other surrounding substations and LACOFD would allegedly breach their duty. This is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families. We are demanding that those responsible for these alleged actions face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated. We are requesting an Internal Affairs investigation of these alleged incidents. Mrs. Bryant is grateful to the individual who filed an online complaint exposing these acts of injustice, and for the choice to protect human dignity. We ask that anyone else who has information as to the facts underlying these alleged grievous and shameful incidents contact our office at 816–474-8080 or email via www.robbrobb.com