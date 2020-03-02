Vanessa Bryant ha sido un pilar de fortaleza desde la muerte de su esposo Kobe Bryant y su hija de 13 años, Gianna, el pasado domingo 26 de enero. Durante este tiempo, Vanessa no ha pedido nada más que privacidad mientras ella y las familias de las víctimas de las otras siete víctimas que estaban a bordo del helicóptero en el que falleció el ex basquetbolista. El domingo 1 de marzo, la mamá de cuatro tomó su perfil personal de redes sociales para condenar la publicación de las fotos del lugar del accidente en las colinas de Calabasas, California. En un comunicado publicado por su abogado Gary C. Robb, Vanessa está "devastada" por la violación total de la privacidad contra las familias afectadas por el trágico acontecimiento.

©@vanessabryant Vanessa reveló en el homenaje a su esposo e hija en L.A., que a Gianna le encantaba hornear pasteles para su familia y le quedaban como si fuera profesional

En la declaración compartida por Vanessa, su asesor legal señala: “Nuestra cliente, Vanessa Bryant, está absolutamente devastada por las acusaciones de que los agentes del Departamento del Sheriff del Condado de Lost Hills Los Ángeles y el Departamento de Bomberos del Condado de Los Ángeles difundieron públicamente fotos del lugar del accidente del helicóptero. La Sra. Bryant fue personalmente a la oficina del Sheriff el 26 de enero y solicitó que el área fuera designada como zona de exclusión aérea y estuviera protegida de los fotógrafos”.

La declaración continúa: “Esto era de importancia crítica para ella, ya que deseaba proteger la dignidad de todas las víctimas y sus familias. En ese momento, el Sheriff Alex Villanueva nos aseguró que se tomarían todas las medidas para proteger la privacidad de las familias, y entendemos que ha trabajado duro para cumplir con esas solicitudes”.

En el comunicado, agregó: "Estamos solicitando una investigación de Asuntos Internos de estos presuntos incidentes. La Sra. Bryant agradece a la persona que presentó una queja en línea que expone estos actos de injusticia y por elegir proteger la dignidad humana", explica el asesor legal de Vanessa antes de compartir sus datos de contacto para que cualquier persona con información adicional pueda comunicarse con él.