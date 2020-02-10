Brad pitt

Y el Oscar es para...

Oscars 2020: Todas las estrellas que se llevaron a casa la estatuilla

Conoce a los ganadores de la gran noche de Hollywood

La ceremonia de los Oscar del domingo hizo que los grandes nombres de Hollywood subieran al escenario para ser reconocidos por su contribución en las mejores películas del año pasado. Las estatuillas doradas fueron entregadas en 24 categorías, incluyendo Mejor Película, Mejor Actriz y, por supuesto, Mejor Actor, en la que Antonio Banderas recibió una nominación por su actuación en la película de Pedro Almodóvar, Pain and Glory.

Continúa hacia abajo para ver si la estrella española se llevó el premio a casa y no te pierdas la lista completa de los ganadores de la noche.

Mejor Película

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

*Parasite*

Mejor Director

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Todd Phillips - Joker

Sam Mendes - 1917

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

*Bong Joon Ho - Parasite*

Mejor Actor

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

*Joaquin Phoenix - Joker* 

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Oscars©GettyImages
Joaquin Phoenix ganó el Oscar este domingo por la noche

Mejor Actriz

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell 

*Renee Zellweger - Judy*

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

*Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood*

Brad pitt©GettyImages
Brad Pitt se llevó a casa el premio por Mejor Actor de Reparto gracias a Once Upon a Time in Hollywoodn

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

*Laura Dern - Marriage Story*

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Mejor Guión Adaptado

*Taika Waititi - Jojo Rabbit*

Steve Zaillian - The Irishman

Anthony McCarten - The Two Popes

Greta Gerwig - Little Women

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver - Joker

Mejor Guión Original

Rian Johnson - Knives Out

Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns - 1917 

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

*Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won - Parasite*

Mejor Animación

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

*Toy Story 4 *

Toy Story 4©Toy Story 4
nToy Story 4 le ganó a How to Train Your Dragon en la categoría Mejor Animación

Mejor Película Internacional

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

*Parasite*

Mejor Documental

*American Factory*

The Cave

Edge of Democracy

For Sama”

Honeyland

Mejor Cinematografía

Rodrigo Prieto - The Irishman

Lawrence Sher - Joker

Jarin Blaschke - The Lighthouse

*Roger Deakins - 1917*

Robert Richardson - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson - The Irishman

Mayes C. Rubeo - Jojo Rabbit

Mark Bridges - Joker

*Jacqueline Durran - Little Women*

Arianne Phillip - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Mejor Edición

*Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland - Ford vs. Ferrari*

Thelma Schoonmaker - The Irishman

Tom Eagles - Jojo Rabbit

Jeff Groth - Joker

Yang Jinmo - Parasite

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

*Bombshell - Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker*

Joker - Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou

Judy - Jeremy Woodhead

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White

1917 - Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

Mejor Banda Sonora Original

*Hildur Guðnadóttir -Joker*

Alexandre Desplat - Little Women

Randy Newman - Marriage Story

Thomas Newman - 1917

John Williams - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor Canción Original

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” - Toy Story 4

*“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” - Rocketman*

“I’m Standing With You” - Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown” - Frozen 2

“Stand Up” - Harriet

Mejor Diseño de Producción

The Irishman

Production Design: Bob Shaw

Set Decoration: Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit

Production Design: Ra Vincent

Set Decoration: Nora Sopková

1917

Production Design: Dennis Gassner

Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

*Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Diseño de Producción: Barbara Ling

Decoración de Set: Nancy Haigh*

Parasite

Production Design: Lee Ha Jun

Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo

Mejor Edición de Sonido

*Ford v Ferrari - Donald Sylvester*

Joker - Alan Robert Murray

1917 - Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Matthew Wood and David Acord

Mejor Mezcla de Sonido

Ad Astra - Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

Ford vs. Ferrari - Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow

Joker - Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland

*1917 - Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson*

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Avengers: Endgame - Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick

The Irishman - Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli

The Lion King - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman

*1917 - Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy*

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

In the Absence

*Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl*

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

Daughter

*Hair Love*

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

hair love©Hair Love
nHair Love probó que la representación importa en materia de filmes animados

Mejor Cortometraje (Live Action)

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

*The Neighbor’s Window*

Saria

A Sister

