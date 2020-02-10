La ceremonia de los Oscar del domingo hizo que los grandes nombres de Hollywood subieran al escenario para ser reconocidos por su contribución en las mejores películas del año pasado. Las estatuillas doradas fueron entregadas en 24 categorías, incluyendo Mejor Película, Mejor Actriz y, por supuesto, Mejor Actor, en la que Antonio Banderas recibió una nominación por su actuación en la película de Pedro Almodóvar, Pain and Glory.
Continúa hacia abajo para ver si la estrella española se llevó el premio a casa y no te pierdas la lista completa de los ganadores de la noche.
Mejor Película
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
*Parasite*
Mejor Director
Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Todd Phillips - Joker
Sam Mendes - 1917
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
*Bong Joon Ho - Parasite*
Mejor Actor
Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
*Joaquin Phoenix - Joker*
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Mejor Actriz
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
*Renee Zellweger - Judy*
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
*Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood*
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
*Laura Dern - Marriage Story*
Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh - Little Women
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Mejor Guión Adaptado
*Taika Waititi - Jojo Rabbit*
Steve Zaillian - The Irishman
Anthony McCarten - The Two Popes
Greta Gerwig - Little Women
Todd Phillips and Scott Silver - Joker
Mejor Guión Original
Rian Johnson - Knives Out
Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story
Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns - 1917
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
*Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won - Parasite*
Mejor Animación
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
*Toy Story 4 *
Mejor Película Internacional
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
*Parasite*
Mejor Documental
*American Factory*
The Cave
Edge of Democracy
For Sama”
Honeyland
Mejor Cinematografía
Rodrigo Prieto - The Irishman
Lawrence Sher - Joker
Jarin Blaschke - The Lighthouse
*Roger Deakins - 1917*
Robert Richardson - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson - The Irishman
Mayes C. Rubeo - Jojo Rabbit
Mark Bridges - Joker
*Jacqueline Durran - Little Women*
Arianne Phillip - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Mejor Edición
*Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland - Ford vs. Ferrari*
Thelma Schoonmaker - The Irishman
Tom Eagles - Jojo Rabbit
Jeff Groth - Joker
Yang Jinmo - Parasite
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
*Bombshell - Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker*
Joker - Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
Judy - Jeremy Woodhead
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
1917 - Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole
Mejor Banda Sonora Original
*Hildur Guðnadóttir -Joker*
Alexandre Desplat - Little Women
Randy Newman - Marriage Story
Thomas Newman - 1917
John Williams - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor Canción Original
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” - Toy Story 4
*“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” - Rocketman*
“I’m Standing With You” - Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown” - Frozen 2
“Stand Up” - Harriet
Mejor Diseño de Producción
The Irishman
Production Design: Bob Shaw
Set Decoration: Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit
Production Design: Ra Vincent
Set Decoration: Nora Sopková
1917
Production Design: Dennis Gassner
Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
*Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Diseño de Producción: Barbara Ling
Decoración de Set: Nancy Haigh*
Parasite
Production Design: Lee Ha Jun
Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo
Mejor Edición de Sonido
*Ford v Ferrari - Donald Sylvester*
Joker - Alan Robert Murray
1917 - Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Matthew Wood and David Acord
Mejor Mezcla de Sonido
Ad Astra - Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
Ford vs. Ferrari - Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
Joker - Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
*1917 - Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson*
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano
Mejores Efectos Visuales
Avengers: Endgame - Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick
The Irishman - Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli
The Lion King - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman
*1917 - Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy*
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
In the Absence
*Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl*
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
Daughter
*Hair Love*
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Mejor Cortometraje (Live Action)
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
*The Neighbor’s Window*
Saria
A Sister