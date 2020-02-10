Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns - 1917

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

*Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won - Parasite*

Mejor Animación

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

*Toy Story 4 *

©Toy Story 4 nToy Story 4 le ganó a How to Train Your Dragon en la categoría Mejor Animación

Mejor Película Internacional

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

*Parasite*

Mejor Documental

*American Factory*

The Cave

Edge of Democracy

For Sama”

Honeyland

Mejor Cinematografía

Rodrigo Prieto - The Irishman

Lawrence Sher - Joker

Jarin Blaschke - The Lighthouse

*Roger Deakins - 1917*

Robert Richardson - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson - The Irishman

Mayes C. Rubeo - Jojo Rabbit

Mark Bridges - Joker

*Jacqueline Durran - Little Women*

Arianne Phillip - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Mejor Edición

*Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland - Ford vs. Ferrari*

Thelma Schoonmaker - The Irishman

Tom Eagles - Jojo Rabbit

Jeff Groth - Joker

Yang Jinmo - Parasite

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

*Bombshell - Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker*

Joker - Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou

Judy - Jeremy Woodhead

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White

1917 - Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

Mejor Banda Sonora Original

*Hildur Guðnadóttir -Joker*

Alexandre Desplat - Little Women

Randy Newman - Marriage Story

Thomas Newman - 1917

John Williams - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor Canción Original

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” - Toy Story 4

*“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” - Rocketman*

“I’m Standing With You” - Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown” - Frozen 2

“Stand Up” - Harriet

Mejor Diseño de Producción

The Irishman

Production Design: Bob Shaw

Set Decoration: Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit

Production Design: Ra Vincent

Set Decoration: Nora Sopková

1917

Production Design: Dennis Gassner

Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

*Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Diseño de Producción: Barbara Ling

Decoración de Set: Nancy Haigh*

Parasite

Production Design: Lee Ha Jun

Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo

Mejor Edición de Sonido

*Ford v Ferrari - Donald Sylvester*

Joker - Alan Robert Murray

1917 - Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Matthew Wood and David Acord

Mejor Mezcla de Sonido

Ad Astra - Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

Ford vs. Ferrari - Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow

Joker - Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland

*1917 - Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson*

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Avengers: Endgame - Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick

The Irishman - Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli

The Lion King - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman

*1917 - Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy*

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

In the Absence

*Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl*

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

Daughter

*Hair Love*

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

©Hair Love nHair Love probó que la representación importa en materia de filmes animados

Mejor Cortometraje (Live Action)

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

*The Neighbor’s Window*

Saria

A Sister