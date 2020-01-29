Vanessa Bryant ha roto su silencio tras la prematura muerte de su esposo Kobe Bryant y su hija Gianna. Al principio, la madre de cuatro hizo un cambio sutil en sus redes al colocar una foto en su perfil de los dos portando la misma camiseta roja. Luego, la mujer de 37 años escribió un emotivo mensaje a todos aquellos que le han ofrecido condolencias y gran apoyo.
Vanessa publicó una foto familiar de Kobe y sus hijas junto a un extenso mensaje que comienza así: "Mis niñas y yo queremos agradecer a las millones de personas que nos han mostrado su apoyo y amor durante este horrible momento. Gracias por todas las oraciones. Definitivamente las necesitamos. Estamos completamente devastados por la repentina pérdida de mi adorado esposo, Kobe, el increíble padre de nuestros hijos; y mi hermosa y dulce Gianna, una hija amorosa, considerada y maravillosa, y una hermana increíble para Natalia, Bianka y Capri ".
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
Luego, continuó explicando cómo están sufriendo por las otras familias que también perdieron a sus seres queridos y qué les depara el futuro. “También estamos devastados por las familias que perdieron a sus seres queridos el domingo, y compartimos su dolor íntimamente. No hay suficientes palabras para describir nuestro dolor en este momento. Me consuela saber que Kobe y Gigi sabían que eran profundamente amados ... No estoy seguro de lo que pasará con nuestras vidas más allá del día de hoy, y es imposible imaginar la vida sin ellos. Pero nos despertamos todos los días, tratando de seguir adelante porque Kobe y nuestra bebé, Gigi, nos están iluminando para guiar nuestro camino. Nuestro amor por ellos es interminable, es decir, inconmensurable. Solo desearía poder abrazarlos, besarlos y bendecirlos. Tenlos aquí con nosotros, para siempre”.
En la publicación también se reveló que se creó un fondo para ayudar a las familias de las otras víctimas. “Para honrar a nuestra familia del Equipo Mamba, la Fundación Deportiva Mamba ha establecido la fundación MambaOnThree para ayudar a apoyar a las otras familias afectadas por esta tragedia. Para donar, visiten MambaOnThree.org. Para seguir con el legado de Kobe y Gianna en los deportes juveniles, visite MambaSportsFoundation.org ".
