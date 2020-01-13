Oscars 2020

Y LOS NOMINADOS SON...

Oscar 2020: La lista completa de los nominados

‘Joker’ nominó las nominaciones este año con 11 menciones

BY
READ IN ENGLISH

Este lunes se dieron a conocer los nominados para la ceremonia de los Premios Oscar 2020. Estrellas como John Cho e Issa Rae fueron las encargadas de presentar a los nominados de la 92ª entrega de los Premios de la Academia, en los cuales hubo grandes estrellas y también, notables ausencias.Joker arrasó en las nominaciones con un total de 11 menciones, incluyendo Mejor Película, Mejor Director y Mejor Actor, mientras que la película extranjera Parasite se llevó seis nominaciones, entre las que destaca la de Mejor Película.

También hubo varias estrellas que quedaron fuera de los nominados. Greta Gerwig (Little Women) quedó fuera de la categoría de Mejor Director, la cual está nominada por hombres. En tanto, Jennifer Lopez también quedó fuera de las nominaciones por su papel en Hustlers.

Joaquin Phoenix©GettyImages
Joaquin Phoenix está nominado como Mejor Actor gracias a su papel en Jokern


Tenemos para ti la lista completa de los nominados, ¡no te la pierdas!

Mejor Película
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite

Mejor Director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Mejor Cinematografía
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins, 1917
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor Guión Original
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin Won; Story by Bong Joon-ho Parasite

Mejor Guión Adaptado
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, Joker
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Mejor Actriz
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy

Mejor Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Mejor Actor de Reparto
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor Película Extranjera
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Misérables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)

Mejor Película Animada
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4

Mejor Corto Animado
Dcera
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Mejor Corto de Acción
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister

Mejor Documental
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

Mejor Corto Documental
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk, Run, Cha-Cha

Mejor Vestuario
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

Mejor Diseño de Producción
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite

Mejores Efectos Visuales
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor Canción Original
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
“Into The Unknown,” Frozen II
“Stand Up,” Harriet

Mejor Banda Sonora
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor Edición de Sonido
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor Mezcla de Sonido
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor Edición
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite

La 92ª entrega de los Premios de la Academia se transmitirán por ABC el próximo domingo 9 de febrero.

More about
Read More
back to

EN ESPAÑOL