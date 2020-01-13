Oscar 2020: La lista completa de los nominados

Este lunes se dieron a conocer los nominados para la ceremonia de los Premios Oscar 2020. Estrellas como John Cho e Issa Rae fueron las encargadas de presentar a los nominados de la 92ª entrega de los Premios de la Academia, en los cuales hubo grandes estrellas y también, notables ausencias.Joker arrasó en las nominaciones con un total de 11 menciones, incluyendo Mejor Película, Mejor Director y Mejor Actor, mientras que la película extranjera Parasite se llevó seis nominaciones, entre las que destaca la de Mejor Película.
También hubo varias estrellas que quedaron fuera de los nominados. Greta Gerwig (Little Women) quedó fuera de la categoría de Mejor Director, la cual está nominada por hombres. En tanto, Jennifer Lopez también quedó fuera de las nominaciones por su papel en Hustlers.
Tenemos para ti la lista completa de los nominados, ¡no te la pierdas!
Mejor Película
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor Director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Mejor Cinematografía
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins, 1917
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Mejor Guión Original
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin Won; Story by Bong Joon-ho Parasite
Mejor Guión Adaptado
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, Joker
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Mejor Actriz
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Mejor Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Mejor Película Extranjera
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Misérables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Mejor Película Animada
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Mejor Corto Animado
Dcera
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Mejor Corto de Acción
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Mejor Documental
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Mejor Corto Documental
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk, Run, Cha-Cha
Mejor Vestuario
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Mejor Diseño de Producción
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Mejores Efectos Visuales
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor Canción Original
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
“Into The Unknown,” Frozen II
“Stand Up,” Harriet
Mejor Banda Sonora
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor Edición de Sonido
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor Mezcla de Sonido
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Mejor Edición
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
La 92ª entrega de los Premios de la Academia se transmitirán por ABC el próximo domingo 9 de febrero.