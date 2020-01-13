Oscar 2020: La lista completa de los nominados

Este lunes se dieron a conocer los nominados para la ceremonia de los Premios Oscar 2020. Estrellas como John Cho e Issa Rae fueron las encargadas de presentar a los nominados de la 92ª entrega de los Premios de la Academia, en los cuales hubo grandes estrellas y también, notables ausencias.Joker arrasó en las nominaciones con un total de 11 menciones, incluyendo Mejor Película, Mejor Director y Mejor Actor, mientras que la película extranjera Parasite se llevó seis nominaciones, entre las que destaca la de Mejor Película.

También hubo varias estrellas que quedaron fuera de los nominados. Greta Gerwig (Little Women) quedó fuera de la categoría de Mejor Director, la cual está nominada por hombres. En tanto, Jennifer Lopez también quedó fuera de las nominaciones por su papel en Hustlers.

Mejor Película

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Mejor Director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Mejor Cinematografía

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins, 1917

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood



Mejor Guión Original

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin Won; Story by Bong Joon-ho Parasite

Mejor Guión Adaptado

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, Joker

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Mejor Actriz

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Mejor Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor Película Extranjera

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Mejor Película Animada

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Mejor Corto Animado

Dcera

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Mejor Corto de Acción

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Mejor Documental

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Mejor Corto Documental

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk, Run, Cha-Cha

Mejor Vestuario

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Mejor Diseño de Producción

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor Canción Original

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

“Into The Unknown,” Frozen II

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Mejor Banda Sonora

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker