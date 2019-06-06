George and Amal Clooney’s twins, Ella and Alexander celebrate their second birthday on June 6, 2019. As one of the entertainment industry’s most famous couples, the actor and civil rights lawyer have managed to keep their kiddos completely out of the spotlight. Nonetheless, George often shares cute tidbits about their private childhood during interviews. Ahead of their birthday, the 58-year-old actor told Savannah Guthrie from the Today show, "They're not terrible twos. They're good kids. They're happy kids. They laugh a lot."

George and Amal's twins turn two on June 6, 2019

The ER alum also added that at an early age, they already like to play pranks.”They do pranks already, he shared. "Put peanut butter on their shoes, so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff, and they think that's funny." But even though they’re only two minutes apart and spend all of their time together, the Ocean’s Eleven stars have shared they are each growing into their own personalities.

"My daughter will be like, 'Sit down'...They're just completely different personalities," he said. Meanwhile, his little boy follows in his father’s footsteps with his love for cars. "He goes outside and he hugs my car. 'Car!' and he hugs it," George said. "Which is bad when I'm driving. It's really not good. He gets right in the wheel well," he joked. As for Ella, it’s all about her stylish momma’s closet, and truthfully we don’t blame her.

Despite having a private childhood, George loves to share cute tidbits about Ella and Alexander

"My daughter is up in my wife's closet with purses going, 'Mine!' " George said. "So I see this is going to be a fun, fun life for me." In her defense, Amal’s closet is every girl (and woman’s) dream!

But even though Ella and Alexander inherited their dad's sense of humor, according to George, they got their mom's intellectuality. While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Catch-22 actor told Ellen, "They obviously got my wife's brains. They're not quite two and they can count from one to 20 in English and Italian. I'm still trying to do the English part!"

Happy birthday to the twins!