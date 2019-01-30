When Jennifer Lopez posts an Instagram picture of her amazing abs, it’s hard not to stare, then comment. That’s a statement that her former love Sean ‘P Diddy’ Coombs would certainly agree with. Diddy couldn’t help share his appreciation when his former girlfriend posted an update as she reached day nine of her ten-day, no carbs, no sugar challenge. The snap showed the star in a mauve beanie and a matching bra with floral leggings, posing in front of her fireplace, accentuating her toned abs. She captioned her photo “Day 9 and feelin’... like I can’t wait for Day 10. Who’s still with us?”

Instagram account Comments By Celebs were quick to note that - Like a moth to a flame - Diddy was drawn to the photo and left Jenny an admiring message: “OMG” with a heart eyes emoji. But it was what happened next that made fans go wild. Jennifer’s basketball star beau Alex Rodriguez let his presence be known in the comments section, writing: “Lucky me .” Was A-Rod marking his territory? “Arod reminding Diddy she’s taken,” one fan commented. Meanwhile, some followers were waiting on J.Lo’s other exes like Ben Affleck and Marc Anthony to join the party in the comments section.

Jennifer and Diddy dated for two and a half years, officially ending their relationship in 2001. She went on to marry Marc Anthony - with whom she has ten-year-old twins Emme and Max - and also dated Drake, and backing dancers Chris Judd and Casper Smart before her blossoming relationship with Alex.

In an interview with Grazia, Jennifer explained that she met Alex at just the right time in her life, and in fact their relationship may not have been successful if they’d got together any earlier. She was focused on her career, while he was still playing baseball. "[Alex] has said it was too crazy and I didn't know him back then, so I am going to take his word for it," she told the publication. As for J. Lo, she admitted that her younger self had a need for some self-exploration in life. "I needed to bounce around a little bit and figure myself out. I wasn't ready for the healthiest things because I needed to figure out how to be healthy first - have self-worth, value, deal with my insecurities," she said.