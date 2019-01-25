Most of us probably think Meghan Markle and Camilla Parker have very different styles, but an accessory that they have in common may have us changing our minds. Prince Charles' wife put the classic clutch to the side when she visited Jewish Care's Brenner Centre with the same handbag that Meghan wore exactly one year prior during her visit to Cardiff. The two women even chose the same color and wore it the same way: holding it by hand instead of over the shoulder.

​​​​​​ Camila Parker was spotted wearing the same handbag Meghan Markle wore last year during her visit to Cardiff

The Duchess of Cornwall selected the Mini Venice of Demellier London ($395) – which you can find in Nordstrom stores – to complete her ensemble of green shirt and coat. (Maybe Meghan herself lent it to her? A real possiblity considering Meghan's fashion icon status.) The piece, which also comes in other color palettes such as purple and rose, is back in stock again after the "Meghan effect" led to shoppers buying up all available items.

Both women chose to hold the bag rather than wear it over the shoulder

At the beginning of 2018, the Duchess of Sussex opted to combine many of the basics that have come to define her look: a bathrobe-style wool coat by Stella McCartney ($385), Kiki boots by Tabitha Simmmons ($895), skinny pants from Welsh brand Hiut Denim, a cashmere foulard from Everlane, an off the shoulder blouse by Theory and stackable rings from Birks' Splash collection ($1,495).

You can find the Mini Venice of Demellier London ($395) in Nordstrom stores

It's been said that Camilla and Meghan have a close relationship, so the matching handbags could be the result of a loan between the two women, which is something that occurs often between members of the royal family. Or it could simply be a coincidence. Either way, there's something else that's pretty special about the handbag, aside from the fact that it appears to be a royal favorite. According to designer Mireia Llusia-Lindh, who founded DeMellier, the brand is focused on socially conscious initiatives as well as sales. "For every bag purchased we fund a set of lifesaving vaccines and treatments aimed to save the life of a child in need through A Bag, A Life, our permanent charity initiative that is very close to my heart and core to our DNA," she wrote in the Our Story section of DeMellier's site.