“The Suicide Squad” comes out in theaters and HBO Max August 6th, and if you enjoy action, comedy, and some blood, it‘s a must-see. Ahead of the release, the heroes and villains of the DC Universe arrived at the Regency Village Theater in the city of Los Angeles to walk the red carpet during the world premiere of The Suicide Squad. Margot Robbie, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Jennifer Holland, Julio Cesar Ruiz, Sylvester Stallone, writer/director James Gunn and many more attended the event. Check out some of the pics below.