Latin R&B or Spanish R&B originated in Latin America and the United States, gaining popularity in the late 2010s. This musical subgenre of R&B became popular with Alex Rose’s “Toda,” Dalex’s ”Pa Mi,” and “Cuaderno,” and Sech’s ”Otro Trago.” However, female artists such as Noa Sainz, Kali Uchis, Nathy Peluso, Paloma Mami, and many more, redefine the genre, representing the culture with rhythms other than reggaeton.

According to Monica Herrera Damashek, head of Latin and label partnerships artists at Spotify, Spanish R&B is giving the world more options for music. “What this represents for Latin music, in general, is truly remarkable because this is a bilingual R&B song — nothing like the global hits we‘ve seen before,” Herrera Damashek said as reported by PopSugar. “This is redefining what a Latin music hit can sound like.”

Discover below the Latin R&B female artists redefining the genre