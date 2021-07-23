Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, which were delayed last year by the coronavirus, opened today on Friday, July 23, 2021.
The opening ceremony kicked off with breathtaking fireworks and dazzling choreography made to impress TV viewers as due to the continuing pandemic, the stadium was nearly empty. This was a unique event in the history of the Olympics.
Browser our gallery for some of the best photos of the opening ceremony.
