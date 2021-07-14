The 2021 Emmy Awards nominations were announced yesterday, and this year Latinos proudly secured nominations in all acting categories. These outstanding actors were: Rosie Perez, Anya Taylor-Joy, Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alexis Bledel and Mj Rodriguez.

While Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alexis Bledel had been nominated in the past, the other three are first-time nominees with Mj Rodriguez making history as the first trans woman to be recognized in the leading acting category.