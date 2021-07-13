It’s been 20 years since the world was introduced to sorority girl turned lawyer “Elle Woods” in Legally Blonde. Dubbed a feminist classic, the 2001 comedy stars Reese Witherspoon who made Elle’s character come to life, Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Matthew Davis, Victor Garber, and Jennifer Coolidge. The film follows Elle who decides to go to law school in an attempt to win her boyfriend “Warner Hungtington” back. After studying for the LSAT with a 4.0 GPA, Elle gets accepted into Harvard but it’s clear Hungtinton has moved on. However, she quickly realizes her potential in the subject and surpasses everyone’s expectations, winning her first case as a law student.

The movie sealed Witherspoon fate as an A-List actress and had an everlasting impact on her and the rest of the cast’s life. On Tuesday Witherspoon and Blair shared some stills from the movie and rare behind-the-scenes photos on social media to celebrate the anniversary. See what the actresses had to say and learn some fun facts about the film: