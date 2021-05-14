The 69th edition of Miss Universe is getting closer and closer and we can’t wait to watch it! We want to witness 74 beautiful women from different countries compete to win the most famous beauty crown in the world. This year’s winner will become the successor to the South African beauty queen, Zozibini Tunzi.

If you don’t want to miss it, Miss Universe will take place next Sunday, May 16 at 8pm ET / 7C at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida and you can watch it on Telemundo. Now, as we wait for the big day to arrive, it might be a good idea to get to know the contestants, and some interesting facts about the competition, such as which countries have won the most crowns in this iconic pageant that’s been around since 1952.