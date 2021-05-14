Yesterday, Thursday, May 13th, the 69th edition of Miss Universe held its national costumes competition. Walter Mercado, Diego Armando Maradona and even Mount Everest were the main protagonists of the catwalk this year.

While this competition is separate from the pageant overall scores, it is one of the most awaited and glamorous runaway events. Designers and contestants from 74 countries fiercely compete to honor the essence of their homeland and traditions on a global stage, with original and extravagant costumes.

This year, the designers of the gowns, created elaborate and glitzy costumes that took inspiration from national flowers, typical foods, monuments, national icons, flora and fauna and even natural landscapes, using their ingenuity to highlight the most unique and charming elements of each of their country.

Scroll through this photo gallery to see some of the most striking national costumes of this year’s Miss Universe.