In a few days, the renown Miss Universe competition will take place and as a proud latino publication, we want to introduce you to the beautiful latina contestants who will represent latinos all over the world. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, and Venezuela all have serious contestants who will do their best to win the iconic crown.

This 69th edition of Miss Universe will take place next Sunday, May 16 at 8pm ET / 7C at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, and it will be broadcasted on Telemundo. The special night will be hosted by Jacky Bracamontes and Carlos Ponce, while Carlos Adyan and Nastassja Bolívar will join the broadcast to bring all the details behind this competition.