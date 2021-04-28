Our favorite tv characters have been influencing our fashion choices for decades. Although some of them have a casual and comfort-oriented style and some others are trendsetters, all of them are fashion icons indeed.

Our friends from Money.co.uk have analyzed Google search data from the last twelve months to discover the characters that have made us assemble the same or similar outfits. According to their findings, Rachel Green from Friends takes the top spot, even after all these years.

In 2020, just under half a million people searched for tips on how to dress like Jennifer Aniston’s iconic tv role. Friends also rank the second most influential TV show for our wardrobes, with 694,000 annual searches.

Money.co.uk